An Post Warns Of Serious Disruption To Post From Ireland To The Rest Of Europe.

: 21/12/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
an_post_letter_box_plaque_rollingnews.jpg

An Post is warning that last minute post to and from Ireland and Britain, and the rest of European will be impacted by serious disruption to supply lines in Britain.

The company says it will do everything it can to maintain the flow of international and outgoing international mail.

Due to air freight capacity issues, practically all incoming and outgoing international letters and parcels are sent by ferry through Britain.

An Post says while freight is still moving between the two islands, there are significant delays and long tailbacks with hundreds of container trucks waiting to board ferries.

 

File image: RollingNews

