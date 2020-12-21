Kildare Today

187 Drugs Offences Recorded In Kildare Between July & September.

: 21/12/2020 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
187 drugs offences were recorded in the Kildare Garda Division between July and September.

The CSO has released recorded crime data for Quarter Three, which is under reservation.

It shows 147 instances of possession of drugs for personal use, and 33 of possession of drugs for sale or supply.

5 instances of cultivation or manufacture of drugs were noted, as were 2 "other" drugs offences.

The overall total is a sharp drop from 217 between April and June.

 

File image: Kildare Garda Divisional HQ, Naas

