K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Man Among Those Stranded In The UK By Travel Ban.

: 21/12/2020 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plane_sunset_take_off.jpeg

France says it is working on a plan to "ensure that movement from the UK can resume" after it banned travel including freight hauliers.

An emergency meeting of the British government's emergency committee is taking place this afternoon, as the list of countries banning UK travel continues to grow.

Thousands of Irish people living in the UK have had to cancel their Christmas travel plans, while up to 250 Irish hauliers are stuck at English ports.

Conor O'Malley, who lives in London with his girlfriend, had planned to travel home to Kildare tomorrow.

He says they're heartbroken they won't get to see their families:

newstalk1556242.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!