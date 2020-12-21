Listen: Kildare Man Among Those Stranded In The UK By Travel Ban.

France says it is working on a plan to "ensure that movement from the UK can resume" after it banned travel including freight hauliers.

An emergency meeting of the British government's emergency committee is taking place this afternoon, as the list of countries banning UK travel continues to grow.

Thousands of Irish people living in the UK have had to cancel their Christmas travel plans, while up to 250 Irish hauliers are stuck at English ports.

Conor O'Malley, who lives in London with his girlfriend, had planned to travel home to Kildare tomorrow.

He says they're heartbroken they won't get to see their families:

