Listen: Following Approval, Covid 19 Vaccination Could Begin Across Europe Within Days.

: 21/12/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out in the EU within days after the Pfizer/BionTech jab was given approval.

The European Medicines Agency says it's an "important step forward" in tackling the pandemic.

Stephen Murphy reports:

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!