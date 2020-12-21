K Country

Listen: Broadcasting Sector, Including Local Radio, Getting An Additional €4.9M In Funding.

The broadcasting sector is getting almost €5 million in funding.

The additional supports are being made available to local and regional radio stations, and the independent production sector.

These sectors are being allocated €2.5 million and €1.4 million, respectively.

Funding of € 1 million is also being provided to the Sound and Vision scheme for the production of shows on live music.

Chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland John Purcell says the additional funding is welcome after a tough year:

Minister Catherine Martin  says ‘Radio has played a vital role in providing reliable news and information to citizens throughout the Covid 19 crisis, and in bringing together local communities.  I am delighted to be able to provide additional support of €2.5m which builds on earlier supports to the sector to ensure they can continue to deliver their services at this difficult time when advertising revenues have been reduced.

 

