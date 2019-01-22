K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Celbridge/Leixlip Cllrs. Want KCC To Make Application For Swimming Pool Funding.

: 01/22/2019 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swimming_starting_block.jpeg

Kildare County Council is being asked to make an application to fund delivery of a swimming pool to North Kildare.

The only pool in the region, at Maynooth University, closed in  2015.

A subsequent joint application by KCC and the college for state funds failed, as the land in question was not in the council's ownership.

Members of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District are asking their colleagues on Kildare County Council to support their call for an application for monies to the Large Scale Sport Infrastructures Fund "at the north Kildare preferred Leixlip Amenity Centre."

The closing date is April 17th.

The motion will be debated at the January meeting of Kildare County Council.

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!