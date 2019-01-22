Celbridge/Leixlip Cllrs. Want KCC To Make Application For Swimming Pool Funding.

Kildare County Council is being asked to make an application to fund delivery of a swimming pool to North Kildare.

The only pool in the region, at Maynooth University, closed in 2015.

A subsequent joint application by KCC and the college for state funds failed, as the land in question was not in the council's ownership.

Members of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District are asking their colleagues on Kildare County Council to support their call for an application for monies to the Large Scale Sport Infrastructures Fund "at the north Kildare preferred Leixlip Amenity Centre."

The closing date is April 17th.

The motion will be debated at the January meeting of Kildare County Council.

