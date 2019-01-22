K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Strike Action By 500 Ambulance Personnel Comes To An End.

: 01/22/2019 - 17:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
psychiatric_nurses_association_logo.jpg

A strike of 500 ambulance personnel, including at Naas General, has come to an end following a ten hour work stoppage.

Workers belong to the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association walked off the job at 7am this morning in a row over union recognition.

Kacey O'Riordan reports.

tuesambo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!