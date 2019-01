Gardaí in Cork have arrested three men in connection with the murder of Mikolaj Wilk.

The Polish father of two died when a group of men attacked him at his home in Ballincollig on June 10th last year.

As part of today's operation, Gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Ballincollig area.

The three men arrested today are all in their 30s, and are being held at Gurranabraher and Bridewell Garda stations.