Man Jailed For 5 Years For Fatal "One Punch" Assault In Monaghan.

A Lithuanian man who killed a father of 3 in a "one-punch" assault in Co. Monaghan has been sentenced to five years in prison.

35 year old Vytautas Racys, of The Oak, Loughnaglack, Carrickmacross had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Seamus Bell at Main Street, Carrickmacross on January 20th last year.

The victim died 4 and a half months after the attack and had been out celebrating his twin daughters christening on the night.

The judge described it as an unprovoked attack and took the admissions, guilty plea, and expressions of remorse of the accused into account when passing sentence.

