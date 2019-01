Aldi, whose Irish headquarters are in Naas, is created 500 new jobs, nationwide, of which 33 are in Kildare.

Most of them will be new roles as shop assistants and managers.

The supermarket is also set to become the first in Ireland to introduce a living wage of €11.90 for staff.

The chain, which has 8 shops in the county, plans to open seven new stores across Ireland this year.