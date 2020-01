Simon Coveney says Fine Gael is motivated by the latest opinion poll results ahead of the General Election.

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes published last weekend saw Fine Gael’s popularity fall by 7 per cent.

While according to The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll on Monday, the party has suffered a drop in support of six points.

The Tanaiste was asked on the campaign trail in Tipperary today if he's worried:



