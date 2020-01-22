K Drive

Kildare South #GE2020 Candidate Calls For Extension Of Short Hop Zone Beyond Sallins & Naas.

: 01/22/2020 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are calls for the extension of the Short Hop commuter rail zone beyond Sallins and Naas.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil General Election candidate, Cllr. Suzanne Doyle, says the current Irish Rail system disadvantages commuters in Newbridge, Kildare Town, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Athy .
 
Commuters who avail of tax saver tickets in Naas & Sallins pay a mere €145 per month while commuters departing from the following stations pay a higher rate:

Newbridge €237
Kildare Town €264
Monasterevin €329
Portarlington €329
Athy €329
 

Cllr Doyle says "At a time where we are trying to encourage more people to use public transport and improve quality of life not to mention the environment this is a no brainer. If elected I will make this one of my key priorities. It’s an example of a common-sense solution for a problem that affects so many of our hard-working tax payers.’’

 

Image: Suzanne Doyle/Kildare Returning Officer.

