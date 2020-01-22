K Drive

Tusla Shuts Down Two Early Years Services For Breaches Of Regulations.

: 01/22/2020 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two early years services are being shut down for "persistent and serious" breaches of regulations.

The Home from Home Crčche in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, and the Oblate Fathers Community Crčche in Dublin 8 will have to close within 21 days.

As the Dublin crčche is a non-profit serving a highly disadvantaged area, steps are being taken to potentially keep it running under new management.

Tusla says it acknowledges the impact the closures will have on parents, children and staff, but added both providers were given every opportunity to make improvements.

