Leaders Of NI Political Parties Vote To Defer MLA Pay Rises.

: 01/22/2020 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
stormont_assembly_building.jpg

The leaders of the five main parties in the North have called for a proposed pay rise for MLAs to be deferred.

They say they are surprised and share the public's dismay at the recommendations by an Independent Financial Review Panel.

The move comes just days after the restoration of the Stormont Assembly.

In a statement, the leaders acknowledge a number of MLAs and Parties have indicated if the increase can't be halted, they will donate any additional money to local causes and charities.

 

File image; Stormont Assembly Building/RollingNews

