Listen: Deputy CMO Says There's A Long Way To Go Before Covid Restrictions Can Be Eased.

: 22/01/2021 - 12:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ronan_glynn_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There's a long way to go until COVID restrictions can be eased, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

It comes as 214 people are in ICU and 1,969 people hospitalised with COVID.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

13sean.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image; Deputy CMO, Dr. Ronan Glynn/RollingNews
 

