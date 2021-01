A woman in her 40s has been arrested at the Mansion House in Dublin after repeatedly breaching Covid 19 regulations last night.

Gardai say they arrested a woman who was protesting on Dawson Street, following persistent lack of compliance with public health regulations.

She was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

She has since been released and issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

Stock image: The Mansion House, Dublin/Pexels