Listen: Cllr. Says Public Realm Works In Rathangan "Putting Lipstick On A Pig".

A councillor says planned public realm works in Rathangan are as useful as "putting liptstick on a pig"

That is unless action is taking on the "extremely high number of vacant buildings on Main Street, Rathangan".

Kildare County Council will launch a public consultation on plans to widen footpaths, up-grade street furniture and lighting, add car parking spaces and re-design the William A. Byrne Memorial Garden

Sinn Fein Cllr., Noel Connolly says public realm works are welcome, but not in isolation.

Cllr. Connolly joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme, where they discussed all of his motions before the January meeting of Kildare Newbridge Municipal District

Image: Satellite view of Rathangan/Google Maps