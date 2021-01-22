K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cllr. Says Public Realm Works In Rathangan "Putting Lipstick On A Pig".

: 22/01/2021 - 15:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
rathangan_aerial_view_via_google_maps.png

A councillor says planned public realm works in Rathangan are as useful as "putting liptstick on a pig"

That is unless action is taking on the  "extremely high number of vacant buildings on Main Street, Rathangan".

Kildare County Council will launch a public consultation on plans to widen footpaths, up-grade street furniture and lighting, add car parking spaces and re-design the William A. Byrne Memorial Garden

Sinn Fein Cllr., Noel Connolly says public realm works are welcome, but not in isolation.

frinoel.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Connolly joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme, where they discussed all of his motions before the January meeting of Kildare Newbridge Municipal District

cllr_noel_connolly.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Satellite view of Rathangan/Google Maps

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!