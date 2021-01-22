K Drive

12 Covid 19 Deaths & 865 New Cases Recorded In Northern Ireland.

: 22/01/2021 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Another 12 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, including 10 in the past 24 hours.

865 new cases have also been confirmed.

828 patients are in hospital with the disease, with 72 in intensive care.

Hospitals are operating at 94 per cent capacity, with only 24 ICU beds available.

