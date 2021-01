Homes in Cork and Cavan have become the first in the country to be connected to high speed internet as part of the National Broadband Plan.

They are now able to access minimum Internet speeds of 500 Megabits per second.

The first connections to the broadband network were completed in Carrigaline earlier today.

Connections in Limerick and Galway are set to be completed in the coming weeks.

Stock image: Pixabay