Almost 1,000 people have been fined for non-essential travel in the past ten days.

The 100 euro penalties were introduced on Monday of last week, and apply to people who are over 5km from their homes.

As of yesterday, 771 fines had been issued and another 200 are being checked and processed.

30 people have also been fined 80 euro for not wearing face-masks - with 26 of them being in shops.

File image: Kildare Garda Division