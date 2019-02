An unaccompanied learner driver in Kildare has tested positive for Cannabis.

Naas Roads Policing Unit encountered the driver at a checkpoint.

Gardai say the motorist approached, at speed, by swung to the right and collided with railings, on seeing members present.

The car was found to be un-taxed and has been impounded.

The driver was arrested and faces a court appearance

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana/Twitter