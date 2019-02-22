Victim Of Michael Shine Says He Handed Him A Life Sentence.

A victim of retired surgeon Michael Shine, says he handed him a life sentence.

The 86 year old with an address in Ballsbridge in Dublin will be sentenced on Monday for indecently assaulting 7 young boys in the 70s, 80s, and early 90s.

His trial heard how he groped and inappropriately touched the boys during medical examinations in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

One of the victim impact statements read in court today by one of the complainants, said his lack of remorse added insult to injury.



