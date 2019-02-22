K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Victim Of Michael Shine Says He Handed Him A Life Sentence.

: 02/22/2019 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

A victim of retired surgeon Michael Shine, says he handed him a life sentence.

The 86 year old with an address in Ballsbridge in Dublin will be sentenced on Monday for indecently assaulting 7 young boys in the 70s, 80s, and early 90s.

His trial heard how he groped and inappropriately touched the boys during medical examinations in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

One of the victim impact statements read in court today by one of the complainants, said his lack of remorse added insult to injury.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!