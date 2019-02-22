K Drive

Kraft Heinz Is Being Investigated By US Competition Authorities.

American foods giant Kraft Heinz has revealed it's being investigated by US competition authorities over its deals with suppliers.

The company's also reported a huge 12-point-6 billion dollar loss for the fourth quarter.

That compares to an 8-billion dollar profit for the same period last year.

