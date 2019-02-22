Listen: Workers Advised To Up-Skill To Avoid Job Loss To Automation.

Workers are being advised to up-skill if they're worried about being replaced by a robot.

A new UCC study published today claims 2 out of 5 Irish jobs are at high risk of being lost to automation.

Maynooth features among the ten towns at least risk of such job losses.

No Kildare town is among the ten towns most in jeopardy of automation job losses.

People working in Tipperary are most likely to be replaced by a machine, with three towns in the county featuring in the top ten most at risk of becoming automated.

Economist Gerard Walker says people should look at what skills will be in demand in the future.

Stock image: Pixabay