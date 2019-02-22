K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Workers Advised To Up-Skill To Avoid Job Loss To Automation.

: 02/22/2019 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
analytics_image_pixabay.jpg

Workers are being advised to up-skill if they're worried about being replaced by a robot.

A new UCC study published today claims 2 out of 5 Irish jobs are at high risk of being lost to automation.

Maynooth features among the ten towns at least risk of such job losses.

No Kildare town is among the ten towns most in jeopardy of automation job losses.

People working in Tipperary are most likely to be replaced by a machine, with three towns in the county featuring in the top ten most at risk of becoming automated.

Economist Gerard Walker says people should look at what skills will be in demand in the future.

friautoevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!