There are calls for the creation of a Irish language education campus in Maynooth.

It follows the awarding yesterday of patronage of a new primary school in the town to An Forás Pátrúnachta.

This 8 classroom school, the town's second gaelscoil, will open, in temporary accommodation, in September.

A gaelcholáiste is to open in Maynooth at the same time.

Naoise O'Cearúil is a Fianna Fáil Maynooth Municipal District Cllr.