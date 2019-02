Security patrols on Irish Rail services have increased by 35 per cent in the last 18 months.

In September, Iarnód Eireann had to terminate it's 6:35 Heuston-Newbridge service at Hazelhatch due to passenger trouble.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the company planned to hire more staff to deal with the increasing number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says there is a seasonal trend to such incidents: