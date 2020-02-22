Saturday Sportsbeat

Soc. Dems. Councillor Wants KCC To Call For An Increase In Bus Services From Kildare To Dublin.

: 02/22/2020 - 10:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
Social Democrats Cllr. Nuala Killeen wants Kildare County Council to call for significant increases to all peak commuter-time bus services from County Kildare to Dublin and increased bus services to smaller towns.

Ms Killeen is also requesting KCC to call for new and improved orbital services; for increases to all of the Dublin Bus, Go Ahead and Bus Éireann fleets to provide the buses needed to put adequate supply / services in place as she feels there is a lack of sufficient public transport options to meet the needs of commuters and this is impacting communities economically.

The motion will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council which will be held on Monday at 2pm.

 

