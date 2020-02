North Carolina's attorney general has announced it's set to appeal the decision to allow a retrial in the case of murdered Limerick man, Jason Corbett.

The 39 year old was found dead at his home there 2015, after a violent assault.

His wife, Molly Martens, and her father Tom were convicted and sentenced to prison for the crime in 2017.

A recent ruling granting them a retrial's now being challenged by North Carolina's attorney general, according to legal papers filed yesterday.