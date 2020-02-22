Saturday Sportsbeat

Three Men Arrested After Shots Were Fired At Gardaí In Donegal.

: 02/22/2020 - 11:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_lamp_standard_3.jpg

 

Three men have been arrested after shots were fired at Gardai in Donegal.

Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle on Mill Road in Glenties just after midnight.

There was a short stand-off at the scene and shots were fired at Gardai - no one was injured but a patrol car was damaged.

The man in his early 20s has been arrested and a rifle, hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up search of a house on Main Street, another gun was seized and two men in their 20s and 40s were arrested.

All three are being questioned at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

