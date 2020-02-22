Listen: Dublin Regional Homeless Executive Spent €170 Million Putting Homeless Families Up In Emergency Accommodation Last Year.

Saturday Sportsbeat

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive spent 170 million putting homeless families up in emergency accommodation last year.

That's up 19 percent on the figure in 2018.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show that 19 hotels across the capital received in excess of 1 million euro, with one being paid between 4 and 5 million euro.

People Before Profit Councillor Tina McVeigh, who is also co- chair of the National Homeless and Housing Coalition says more public houses are urgently needed.

She says the resources are there:

