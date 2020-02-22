Saturday Sportsbeat

Calls For KCC To Request That The Minister Removes The Stillbirth Register & Certification And Replaces Them With A Birth & Death Certificate.

There are calls that Kildare County Council requests that the Minister for Health undertakes the following: That the stillbirth register and stillbirth certification be removed and be replaced with a birth certificate and death certificate for babies who are stillborn, so that babies who are stillborn can be registered on the birth and death register and can receive the same state records of their existence as everyone else.

The motion has been proposed by Independent Cllr. Íde Cussen.

She feels as though parents whose babies who are currently listed on the stillbirth register should be given the opportunity to have their babies placed on the birth and death register and to receive a birth and death certificate for their babies.

The motion will be discussed at the monthly meeting of the council on Monday afternoon.

 

