Michael O'Leary is being criticised for saying people who bomb planes "will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion".

Ryanair's CEO also called for them to be profiled at airports in an interview with the Times.

The company says Mr O'Leary apologises for any offence the comments caused.

Shayk Dr Umar al-Qadri is from the Islamic Centre of Ireland:

Image: RollingNews