14 people are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.

Its the highest such figure in some time, and is an increase from 10 patients on Friday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 212 people are being treated on gurneys

University Hospital, Limerick, is the facility worst affected by over-crowding - 81 patients are on trolleys there.

