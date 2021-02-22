Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Undocumented People Living In Ireland Will Be Able To Apply For Regularisation By Year's End.

: 22/02/2021 - 12:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
helen_mcentee_td_09_10_2018_rollingnews.jpg

Undocumented migrants living in Ireland will be able to apply for regularisation by the end of the year.

It's one of 240 promises the Justice Minister has made as she launched a new plan to reform the justice sector.

Kacey O'Riordan reports;

13justice.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Justice Minister, Helen McEntee/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!