Listen: Psychiatrists Call For Vaccine Prioritisation For People With Severe Mental Illness.

: 22/02/2021 - 13:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Psychiatrists say people with severe mental illness should get priority for the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes after a study in the Lancet found people with illnesses such as schizophrenia are at extremely high risk of dying from the virus.

Paul O’Donoghue reports.

