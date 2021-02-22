Listen: Kildare Woman With CF Says It Would Be A Relief If People With Underlying Conditions Were Moved Up Vaccinations List.

A Kildare woman with cystic fibrosis says it would be a huge relief if people with underlying conditions were moved up the vaccination list.

The government is finalising changes to the list, which could see thousands of people with underlying conditions, getting vaccinated sooner than originally planned.

Over 126 thousand people have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19 in Ireland so far.

Sasha Delaney, who has CF and lives in Kildare, says receiving the vaccine would change her life.

