Listen: IDA Says Dental Treatment For Medical Card Holders "In Chaos".

Dental treatment for medical card holders across the country is in 'complete chaos', according to the Irish Dental Association.

It says state spending on dental care for these patients has fallen by 30 per cent, as dentists are pulling out of the State's Treatment Services Scheme due to the cost of taking part in the initiative.

The IDA says the reduction in Kildare/West Wicklow, is in the order of 39,000.

There are 65,000 people with medical cards in the region.

Clare and Kerry have seen the biggest drops in funding by 48 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

Irish Dental Association Chief Executive, Fintan Hourihan says the situation for these patients is at crisis point:

