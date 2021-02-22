K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Tributes Paid To Volunteers Staffing Punchestown Covid 19 Test Centre.

: 22/02/2021 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

Tributes are being paid to the panel of 45 volunteers who staff the Covid 19 testing centre at Punchestown Racecourse.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Kildare Covid testing has been operating first in St. Conleth's School, then The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge and since May at Punchestown

The site is a combined effort run by the HSE with Volunteers and logistic support from the Defence Forces.

The Punchestown site is running for 26 weeks and has dealt with over 40,000 people having been tested there so far.

The test centre is open 7 days a week

John Murray is Volunteer Co-Ordinator at the test centre at Punchestown Racecourse, and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

john_murray.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!