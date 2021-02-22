Listen: Tributes Paid To Volunteers Staffing Punchestown Covid 19 Test Centre.

Tributes are being paid to the panel of 45 volunteers who staff the Covid 19 testing centre at Punchestown Racecourse.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Kildare Covid testing has been operating first in St. Conleth's School, then The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge and since May at Punchestown

The site is a combined effort run by the HSE with Volunteers and logistic support from the Defence Forces.

The Punchestown site is running for 26 weeks and has dealt with over 40,000 people having been tested there so far.

The test centre is open 7 days a week

John Murray is Volunteer Co-Ordinator at the test centre at Punchestown Racecourse, and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Stock image: Pixabay