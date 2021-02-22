Listen: Boeing 777 Temporarily Banned In From UK Airspace.

K Drive

22/02/2021
Ciara Noble
All Boeing 777s, with the same engine as a plane which caught fire in the US over the weekend, have been temporarily banned from UK airspace.

The British Transport Secretary has made the announcement following the firm's recommendation to ground the aircraft.

Parts of an engine blew apart, shortly after take-off in Colorado, with debris falling into people's gardens.

No one on board or on the ground was injured.

Former Head of Flight Operations at Britain's Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Mike Vivian:

