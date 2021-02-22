K Drive

UK PM Reveals Roadmap For Easing England's Lockdown Rules.

: 22/02/2021 - 16:08
Author: Ciara Noble
The British Prime Minister has revealed the British Government's roadmap for easing England's lockdown rules.

Mr. Johnson's plan will see shops, hairdressers and beer gardens re-open from April 12th, but people will have to wait until at least May 17th to drink indoors at a pub.

He hopes all rules on social distancing and mask-wearing could be lifted by June 21st.

That would also allow large events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.

But the UK PM's insisted these are the earliest possible dates, and only if four tests are met.

They cover things like the vaccine rollout continuing successfully, and hospital admissions decreasing.

 

