PSNI Issue Bank Scam Warning.

Police in the North are warning of another attempted banking scam.

It's after a woman was contacted on Saturday by a man claiming to be from Amazon.

He gained her trust by putting a small amount of money in her account, saying it was a refund.

The woman was then encouraged to download two apps to her Ipad and attempts were then made to take money from her account.

A family member spotted what was happening and the transaction, that could have cost 80,000 pounds, was stopped.



