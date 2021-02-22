Listen Live Logo

PSNI Issue Bank Scam Warning.

: 22/02/2021 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
scam_alert.jpg

Police in the North are warning of another attempted banking scam.

It's after a woman was contacted on Saturday by a man claiming to be from Amazon.

He gained her trust by putting a small amount of money in her account, saying it was a refund.

The woman was then encouraged to download two apps to her Ipad and attempts were then made to take money from her account.

A family member spotted what was happening and the transaction, that could have cost 80,000 pounds, was stopped.
 

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

