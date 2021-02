Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary in Co. Wexford yesterday.

3 masked men, one of whom was armed with a knife, entered a house in Camolin at around 8:30pm and demanded money.

A small quantity of cash and belongings were taken but no one was injured.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen a silver/green Mondeo car in the area at the time, to come forward.

File image: RollingNews