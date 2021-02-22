Listen Live Logo

Listen: 686 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

: 22/02/2021 - 18:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are 686 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death.

278 of the cases are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and 31 in Donegal, with the remaining cases spread across all other counties.

It's the second day in a row that just Covid-related death has been reported.

726 patients are in hospital with the virus, which includes 156 in intensive care.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says case numbers appear to have stalled a little.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 214,384 people have received their first dose
  • 126,320 people have received their second dose

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 21Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 21Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 21Feb2021)

Ireland

686

803

240

11,429

Offaly

18

24

437.4

341

Dublin

278

315

335.5

4,520

Galway

21

53

328.6

848

Monaghan

10

12

325.8

200

Laois

10

17

294

249

Louth

32

25

286.3

369

Waterford

15

23

271.1

315

Kildare

37

48

271

603

Limerick

49

45

266.3

519

Mayo

19

27

258.2

337

Longford

<5

9

256.9

105

Cavan

13

12

241.5

184

Meath

23

28

241

470

Westmeath

11

15

234.3

208

Carlow

8

7

216

123

Tipperary

12

26

179.9

287

Wexford

11

11

171

256

Donegal

31

24

164.6

262

Leitrim

<5

4

162.3

52

Clare

16

14

148.1

176

Wicklow

17

13

122.2

174

Sligo

8

5

109.9

72

Roscommon

7

5

106.9

69

Kilkenny

10

9

103.8

103

Cork

19

26

94.5

513

Kerry

<5

4

50.1

74

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

7 day incidence is 113.5

5-day moving average is 803

 

