Listen: 686 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

There are 686 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death.
278 of the cases are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and 31 in Donegal, with the remaining cases spread across all other counties.
It's the second day in a row that just Covid-related death has been reported.
726 patients are in hospital with the virus, which includes 156 in intensive care.
Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says case numbers appear to have stalled a little.
As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 214,384 people have received their first dose
- 126,320 people have received their second dose
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases**
(to midnight 21Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 21Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 21Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
686
|
803
|
240
|
11,429
|
Offaly
|
18
|
24
|
437.4
|
341
|
Dublin
|
278
|
315
|
335.5
|
4,520
|
Galway
|
21
|
53
|
328.6
|
848
|
Monaghan
|
10
|
12
|
325.8
|
200
|
Laois
|
10
|
17
|
294
|
249
|
Louth
|
32
|
25
|
286.3
|
369
|
Waterford
|
15
|
23
|
271.1
|
315
|
Kildare
|
37
|
48
|
271
|
603
|
Limerick
|
49
|
45
|
266.3
|
519
|
Mayo
|
19
|
27
|
258.2
|
337
|
Longford
|
<5
|
9
|
256.9
|
105
|
Cavan
|
13
|
12
|
241.5
|
184
|
Meath
|
23
|
28
|
241
|
470
|
Westmeath
|
11
|
15
|
234.3
|
208
|
Carlow
|
8
|
7
|
216
|
123
|
Tipperary
|
12
|
26
|
179.9
|
287
|
Wexford
|
11
|
11
|
171
|
256
|
Donegal
|
31
|
24
|
164.6
|
262
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
4
|
162.3
|
52
|
Clare
|
16
|
14
|
148.1
|
176
|
Wicklow
|
17
|
13
|
122.2
|
174
|
Sligo
|
8
|
5
|
109.9
|
72
|
Roscommon
|
7
|
5
|
106.9
|
69
|
Kilkenny
|
10
|
9
|
103.8
|
103
|
Cork
|
19
|
26
|
94.5
|
513
|
Kerry
|
<5
|
4
|
50.1
|
74
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
7 day incidence is 113.5
5-day moving average is 803