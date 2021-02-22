Listen: 686 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

There are 686 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death.

278 of the cases are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and 31 in Donegal, with the remaining cases spread across all other counties.

It's the second day in a row that just Covid-related death has been reported.

726 patients are in hospital with the virus, which includes 156 in intensive care.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says case numbers appear to have stalled a little.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

214,384 people have received their first dose

126,320 people have received their second dose

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 21Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 21Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 21Feb2021) Ireland 686 803 240 11,429 Offaly 18 24 437.4 341 Dublin 278 315 335.5 4,520 Galway 21 53 328.6 848 Monaghan 10 12 325.8 200 Laois 10 17 294 249 Louth 32 25 286.3 369 Waterford 15 23 271.1 315 Kildare 37 48 271 603 Limerick 49 45 266.3 519 Mayo 19 27 258.2 337 Longford <5 9 256.9 105 Cavan 13 12 241.5 184 Meath 23 28 241 470 Westmeath 11 15 234.3 208 Carlow 8 7 216 123 Tipperary 12 26 179.9 287 Wexford 11 11 171 256 Donegal 31 24 164.6 262 Leitrim <5 4 162.3 52 Clare 16 14 148.1 176 Wicklow 17 13 122.2 174 Sligo 8 5 109.9 72 Roscommon 7 5 106.9 69 Kilkenny 10 9 103.8 103 Cork 19 26 94.5 513 Kerry <5 4 50.1 74

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

7 day incidence is 113.5

5-day moving average is 803