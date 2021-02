Senior Ministers will consider changes to the vaccine priority list at Cabinet tomorrow.

The government is finalising changes to the list, which could see thousands of people with underlying conditions, getting vaccinated sooner than originally planned.

It’s unclear if the country's half a million family carers will be moved up the list.

Sasha Delaney who is from Kildare and has cystic fibrosis says receiving the vaccine would be a massive relief.

Stock image: Pexels