Children under 15 who live in war-torn countries are three times more likely to die from diseases caused by lack of safe water than from violence.

A new report from UNICEF says many of the diseases involved in these deaths are preventable, including typhoid, cholera and polio.

Theresa Dooley is UNICEF's Regional Adviser for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in South Asia.

She says water supplies are often specifically targetted in conflict zones to inflict more devastation.