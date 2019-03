43,000 people commute from Cork County into the city every morning.

Vodafone used various data to map commuter trends.

It captured employees driving in cars into Cork, along the main roads into and out of the city.

According to the Irish Examiner many of the arteries are considered to be operating beyond capacity.

Cork City Council's Chief Executive, Ann Doherty says public transport is the only way to reduce gridlock.

File image: Cork City Centre.