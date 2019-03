There's a call on schools across the country to do their bit to promote positive mental health.

St. Patrick's Mental Health Services is urging students and teachers to take part in the Mission Possible: School Achievement Awards.

It says 75 per cent of all mental health difficulties begin before the age of 24, so awareness and education from a young age is vital.

St. Patrick's Mental Health Services Chief Executive Paul Gilligan says schools have an important role to play: