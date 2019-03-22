Brexit & Ireland's Future In Europe Will Dominate Fine Gael National Conference.

Brexit and Ireland's future in Europe will dominate the Fine Gael National Conference, which gets underway in Wexford later.

All eyes will be on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he returns from Brussels to rally the Fine Gael troops at the party's national conference.

Over 1,000 members, including Ministers, TDs, Senators, MEPs, councillors and election candidates will attend the two-day conference in Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford Town, which begins later this evening with a session on Brexit and the country's role in Europe.

Tomorrow, the focus turns to other political matters like social protection, education, childcare, tax reform, housing and women in politics.

The party will be using the conference to profile its European elections team, with all seven candidates taking part in a press conference with the Tánaiste this evening.

But the main talking point will be the Taoiseach's televised address tomorrow night at 8.30, and whether he will use it as an election pitch to the nation and what promises he will make to the party faithful and voters.