The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Brexit & Ireland's Future In Europe Will Dominate Fine Gael National Conference.

: 03/22/2019 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fine_gael_logo.png

Brexit and Ireland's future in Europe will dominate the Fine Gael National Conference, which gets underway in Wexford later. 

All eyes will be on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he returns from Brussels to rally the Fine Gael troops at the party's national conference.

Over 1,000 members, including Ministers, TDs, Senators, MEPs, councillors and election candidates will attend the two-day conference in Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford Town, which begins later this evening with a session on Brexit and the country's role in Europe. 

Tomorrow, the focus turns to other political matters like social protection, education, childcare, tax reform, housing and women in politics.

The party will be using the conference to profile its European elections team, with all seven candidates taking part in a press conference with the Tánaiste this evening. 

But the main talking point will be the Taoiseach's televised address tomorrow night at 8.30, and whether he will use it as an election pitch to the nation and what promises he will make to the party faithful and voters. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!