Listen: Funerals Of Teenagers Killed In Disco Crush Take Place.

The 17 year old girl who was killed in a crush on St Patrick's Day has been remembered as someone who was happiest when helping others and who had a real zest for life.

Lauren Bullock lost her life alongside two other teenagers as they queued to get into a disco in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

22/03/2019 Greenvale funerals. Pictured is the pink coffin of Greenvale Hotel tragedy victim Lauren Bullock, as it is carried out of Saint Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore, after her funeral. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell /RollingNews.ie