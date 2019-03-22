The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Funerals Of Teenagers Killed In Disco Crush Take Place.

: 03/22/2019 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The 17 year old girl who was killed in a crush on St Patrick's Day has been remembered as someone who was happiest when helping others and who had a real zest for life.

Lauren Bullock lost her life alongside two other teenagers as they queued to get into a disco in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

22/03/2019 Greenvale funerals. Pictured is the pink coffin of Greenvale Hotel tragedy victim Lauren Bullock, as it is carried out of Saint Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore, after her funeral. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell /RollingNews.ie

