Listen: Locals Express Shock Following Fatal Collision In Which 2 People Were Killed.

: 03/22/2019 - 13:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
d2crash.jpg

Locals have expressed their shock after two people were killed in a crash in Dublin this morning.

It happened on the Lower Drumcondra Road at around half past 6 this morning.

Andrew Louth reports:

13frtc.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

22/03/2019 Drumcondra car crash. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

